High Court directs government to complete APP exam process in six weeks

The High Court of Karnataka on Tuesday directed the state government to complete the examination process for the post of 205 Assistant Public Prosecutors (APPs) within six weeks.

The examinations scheduled on May 28 and 29 were postponed after the bar association and bar council raised objections over the draft question papers prepared by National Law school of India University (NLSIU).

The court had registered the suo motu PIL in September 2019 after noticing a large number of vacancies of various categories of public prosecutors in the state. The court had issued several directions from time to time for filling up of vacancies. Pursuant to these directions, the state government has undertaken recruitment for 205 posts of APPs.

Appearing for the government, additional government advocate submitted that examinations postponed after objections were raised contending that the draft examination paper sent by NLSIU-Bengaluru consisted of majority questions on Constitution Law, which are not relevant for the posts in question. The objections were raised by Karnataka State Bar Council as well as bar associations.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi said that in case the examination process is not completed within six weeks time, the Director of Prosecution shall appear before the court on the next date of hearing.