High court permits NeoCon-2021 meet

The High Court of Karnataka on Friday permitted the organisers of NeoCon-2021 to go ahead with the conference as scheduled. A division bench, headed by Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, observed that the organisers will have to strictly adhere to the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for Covid-19.

The conference is being held at Hoskote on the outskirts of Bengaluru from December 16 to 19. The bench has directed the organisers to ensure that the participants are allowed only with an RT-PCR negative report received within 48 hours and also the certificate of two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine.

A PIL, filed by a healthcare professional, raised concern about safety issues in view of thousands of medical practitioners, especially paediatricians, participating in the conference.

During the hearing on Friday, the organisers submitted a memo stating that only 305 persons are participating in the conference. As per the guidelines issued by the state government, no prior permission is required for an event with less than 500 attendees, the counsel for the organisers - National Neonatology Forum – submitted before the court.

Meanwhile, the government filed a memo submitting that on December 16, 2021, a spot inspection was conducted by taluk health officers and police officers. It was reported that there was no instance of violation of any condition as per the SOP notification dated December 3, 2021, found.

The counsel for the petitioner contended that as per the advisory issued by the state government on November 28, 2021, the healthcare professionals have been advised to conduct conferences, seminars and CME sessions in virtual mode for a few more months to send a positive message in the larger interest of public interest. The court permitted the organisers to hold the conference as per schedule. The bench directed the organisers to ensure the compliance of SOP for Covid-19 and also to ensure that the participants give their RT-PCR negative reports within 48 hours and also the certificate of two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine.