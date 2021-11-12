High court stays intermediate semester LLB exams

The high court on Friday passed an interim order staying the intermediate semester examination for LLB students, commencing on November 15, conducted by Karnataka State Law University (KSLU).

Justice Ashok S Kinagi passed the interim order on a batch of petitions filed by Rishab Trakraroo and others.

The students claimed that KSLU circular dated September 17, 2021 mandating examination timetable ran contrary to the University Grants Commission (UGC) directive issued on April 29, 2020 in the backdrop of Covid-19 pandemic.

In the April 2020 directive, it was stated that intermediate semester students have to be promoted and examinations should be conducted only for the final-year students.

The court noted that the state government circular dated July 23, 2021 clearly dispenses with the examination for the II and IV semesters of three-year degree courses apart from others.

"The directions issued by the state government binds on the KSLU as per Sections 9 and 10 of the Karnataka State Law University Act, 2009. Sections 9 and 10 of the Act of 2009 clearly mandate about the control of the state government over the university and Section 10 confers power on the government to annul the orders of the KSLU. The KSLU issued impugned circular which is contrary to Sections 9 and 10 of the Act of 2009," the judge said.