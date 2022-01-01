High-level probe into Grama Jyothi scheme, says Karnataka Energy Minister

Energy Minister V Sunil Kumar stated that errant officials would be suspended immediately and high-level probe would be ordered to look into irregularities in the implementation of Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gram Jyoti Yojana.

Speaking to media persons after holding a meeting with officials concerned, here on Saturday, he said, "The flaws are evident in the implementation of the scheme. The installation of feeders under the scheme worth Rs 224 crore has not been done properly and apathy of the officials is evident. Electric poles have not been installed as per the norms and earthing system has not been implemented systematically. Besides, the labour laws have not been followed."

"So, I have directed the higher officials to suspend the errant officials immediately. Either Anti Corruption Bureau or the departmental inquiry would be ordered after holding discussions with principal secretary," he added.

Referring to the scheme, the officials said, the 60% cost of the scheme is borne by the Centre and 40% by the Mescom.

The works of bifurcating agriculture and non-agriculture towers in 11kv routes in rural areas, electricity connection to rural households and mapping are being implemented under the scheme. In order to reduce burden on 145 feeders in rural areas, 68 new feeders have been constructed. Of them, 66 feeders have been launched and bill pertaining to 39 feeders had been cleared. The payment of the remaining works have been held.

Rural Development & Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa, MLCs Ayanur Manjunath, Rudre Gouda S, Mayor Sunita Annappa, Deputy Commissioner K B Shivakumar, Mescom Managing Director Prashanth Kumar Mishra were present on the occasion.