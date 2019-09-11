Highway near Ranganathittu sanctuary

The notification of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), proposing an alternative road for the Bengaluru-Mysuru national highway 275 - close to the Ranganathittu Bird Sanctuary, has invited the wrath of nature lovers.

The proposed road passes through Bommuru Agrahara, Avverahalli, Balamuri, Beechankuppe, Karimanti, Kempalingapura, Palahalli and Belagola villages, connecting the Hunsur-Madikeri Highway. The authority has started the process of land acquisition.

Karimanti and Kempalingapura villages, identified for the land acquisition, are part of the bird sanctuary and environmentalists fear that the proposed road may affect the birds in the sanctuary. The project was approved by the JD(S)-Congress coalition government and is being implemented by the NHAI, with the help of the state government.

Greens say that the stretch identified for road is very close to River Cauvery and may affect its biodiversity. Paddy cultivated in the region is the main source of food for migratory birds. The project may have an impact on the historical bird sanctuary, it is feared.