Hijab not causing disturbance in classrooms: Students

Hijab not causing disturbance in classrooms: Students

Students have condemned college managements across the district for denying entry

Nrupathunga S K
Nrupathunga S K, DHNS, Shivamogga,
  • Feb 17 2022, 12:27 ist
  • updated: Feb 17 2022, 12:27 ist
Students at a PU college in Udupi. Credit: AFP Photo

Muslim girl students have continued to condemn college managements across the district for denying entry of hijab-clad women into classrooms. 

Saniya, a B Com student of  Sahyadri College of Commerce & Management, said that they had been attending classes wearing hijab for the past year and that there was no restriction on it in the past. But now, all of a sudden, restrictions have been imposed on hijab and burqa.  

"If they had told that at the time of admission, we would not have joined the college. We are denied education and hijab is not causing any problem to any student," she said. 

She also demanded the college management to show the high court's order copy to students. "Our parents too have dreams about our future. This is nothing but conspiracy aimed at denying education to Muslim girl students," she said.

 

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Karnataka
Hijab row

Related videos

What's Brewing

The world’s hardiest bacteria

The world’s hardiest bacteria

Death toll in Brazil floods, landslides rises to 94

Death toll in Brazil floods, landslides rises to 94

A tale of rich family legacy and famous fish fry

A tale of rich family legacy and famous fish fry

First woman cured of HIV after stem cell transplant

First woman cured of HIV after stem cell transplant

A clock could transform fundamental physics

A clock could transform fundamental physics

Last freshwater dolphin in northeastern Cambodia dies

Last freshwater dolphin in northeastern Cambodia dies

Army adopts 'deaf and mute' village in J&K's Dadhaki

Army adopts 'deaf and mute' village in J&K's Dadhaki

 