Hijab not causing disturbance in classrooms: Students

Muslim girl students have continued to condemn college managements across the district for denying entry of hijab-clad women into classrooms.

Saniya, a B Com student of Sahyadri College of Commerce & Management, said that they had been attending classes wearing hijab for the past year and that there was no restriction on it in the past. But now, all of a sudden, restrictions have been imposed on hijab and burqa.

Hijab not causing disturbance in classrooms, say Muslim students pic.twitter.com/CwCuOvomTS — Nrupa09 (@nrupa09) February 17, 2022

"If they had told that at the time of admission, we would not have joined the college. We are denied education and hijab is not causing any problem to any student," she said.

She also demanded the college management to show the high court's order copy to students. "Our parents too have dreams about our future. This is nothing but conspiracy aimed at denying education to Muslim girl students," she said.

