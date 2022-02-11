Hijab Row Live: Over 1,000 groups, individuals condemn 'targeting, exclusion' of hijab-wearing Muslim students

Amid the Hijab row in Karnataka, the government on Thursday decided to resume classes for high school students from next week, even as Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai stated the High Court has said students should not wear a religious dress to colleges. The Hijab row started in December end when a few students started coming to the government pre-university college in Udupi wearing Hijab. Protesting against it, some Hindu students turned up wearing saffron scarves. Stay tuned for more updates.
Fresh plea in Supreme Court on Karnataka hijab row
A fresh plea was filed in the Supreme Court Thursday on the hijab row in Karnataka raising the issue of the right to practice religion as enshrined as a fundamental right in the Constitution.
Hijab row: Dharwad proves a beacon of peace as trouble brews elsewhere
Even as the controversy over wearing hijab in colleges is taking a violent turn across the state, Dharwad, which is the hub of education with a sizeable Muslim population, keeps cool much to the delight of academicians and parents.
Hijab a local issue, outside forces spoiled students' minds: Udupi MLA
Raghupathi Bhat, three-time MLA from Udupi — which is currently the epicentre of ‘hijab row’ — is busier than ever, addressing the media and attending phone call after phone call.
Hijab row a bid by BJP to divert attention: Siddaramaiah
The ruling party in the state is resorting to diversionary tactics by raking up hijab controversy. The BJP has no pro-welfare measures to show and every time an election nears, they rake up such issues, Opposition leader Siddaramaiahcharged on Thursday.
Over 1,000 groups, individuals condemn 'targeting, exclusion' of hijab-wearing Muslim students
More than 1,000 feminists, democratic groups, collectives, academicians, lawyers and individuals from various walks of life came together to condemn the "targeting and exclusion" of hijab-wearing Muslim students on Thursday, while alleging that the head scarf is only the latest pretext to impose an "apartheid" on Muslim women.
In an open letter signed by over 1,850 people, the signatories stated that they firmly believe that the Constitution mandates schools and colleges to nurture plurality, not uniformity.
"Uniforms in such institutions are meant to minimise the differences between students of different and unequal economic classes. They are not intended to impose cultural uniformity on a plural country. This is why Sikhs are allowed to wear turbans not only in the classroom but even in police and the Army," they said.
Hijab row: Udupi MLA welcomes Karnataka HC order
Welcoming the Karnataka High Court interim order on the Hijab issue, Udupi MLA and president of Udupi government PU college development committee K Raghupati Bhat on Thursday said a responsible decision has been taken by it considering the future of the students. The interim order passed by the High Court is excellent, he told reporters in Udupi and hoped that there will be daily hearings on the issue next week.
'Big irony', says CPI(M) on hijab ban, questions 'Surya Namaskar' programmes in colleges
The CPI(M) said it is a "big irony" that the very department which has ordered that 'hijabs' cannot be worn in pre-university colleges is the same one which called for a week-long performance of 'Surya Namaskar' to commemorate the 75th year of Independence in colleges across Karnataka.
An editorial in party mouthpiece "People's Democracy" said the statements made by ministers, MPs and MLAs on the issue make it clear that Muslims are being "targeted for their religious identity and will be treated as second-class citizens and denied the equal rights provided under the Constitution".