Hijab Row Live: Over 1,000 groups, individuals condemn 'targeting, exclusion' of hijab-wearing Muslim students

Amid the Hijab row in Karnataka, the government on Thursday decided to resume classes for high school students from next week, even as Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai stated the High Court has said students should not wear a religious dress to colleges. The Hijab row started in December end when a few students started coming to the government pre-university college in Udupi wearing Hijab. Protesting against it, some Hindu students turned up wearing saffron scarves. Stay tuned for more updates.