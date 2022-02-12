Hijab Row Live: AMU students march on campus against ban on wearing hijab in Karnataka colleges

The three-judge full bench of the Karnataka High Court has passed an order restraining all the students, regardless of their religion or faith, from wearing saffron (Bhagwa) shawls, scarf, hijab, religious flags or the like within the classroom, until further orders. Stay tuned for updates.
SFI holds protest outside Karnataka Bhawan over hijab row, 37 students detained
The Students' Federation of India (SFI) on Friday protested outside the Karnataka Bhawan here to express solidarity with Muslim students amid the ongoinghijabcontroversy.
SFI secretary Yashita Singh said she, along with several other activists, was detained during the protest. "We were carrying out a peaceful protest but were detained by police. Several others were picked on their way to the protest site," Singh said.
Hijab row: Karnataka govt extends closure of degree colleges till Feb 16
Holiday announced to universities belonging to the Department of Higher Education and colleges under the Department of Collegiate and Technical Education (DCTE), in the wake of the Hijab row, has been extended till February 16, the Karnataka government said on Friday.
What courts have said on religious attire in schools/colleges
Here is a look at the controversy and other rulings related to religious attire in educational institutions. In the most recent development in Karnataka's hijab controversy, the full bench of the Karnataka High Court said in an interim order that no religious garments must be permitted on campuses until the court reaches a verdict.
AMU students march on campus against ban on wearing hijab in Karnataka colleges
A large number of AMU students including girls held a protest march on the campus here on Friday in support of Muslim girls’ agitation in Karnataka against the ban on wearing hijab in colleges there.
Carrying posters and raising slogans, the protestors marched from Babey Sir Syed Gate within the campus to the Centenary Gate near Purani Chungi crossing at the periphery of the campus. They also issued a written statement describing the ban on hijab as an assault on their Fundamental Right to practice their religion as enshrined in the Constitution of India.
