Hijab Row Updates: Karnataka college lecturer resigns after she was asked to not wear hijab during classes

As the row over the hijab ban intensified, Muslim girl students took out a protest rally in Shivamogga on Friday and demanded justice. Meanwhile, the state government has silently set out to collect data of students belonging to the minority community from both private and government educational institutions, especially those enrolled in 1st to 10th standard. The Karnataka Hugh Court adjourned the hearing in the case till February 21.
- Saturday 19 Feb 2022
- updated: 8:35 am IST
Arrest those creating ruckus in schools, colleges: Union Min on hijab row
Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and Mining, Pralhad Joshi said on Friday that those who come to schools or colleges to make girl students wear or remove the hijab in classrooms should be arrested.
The hijab issue is now in the court. When the court is seized of the matter, a ruckus is being created. "Wherever the interim order regarding wearing of the hijab and not allowing religious symbols is not being followed, implement rules strictly," Joshi said.
English lecturer of Tumakuru's Jain PU college resigned after college allegedly asked her not to wear hijab during classes
BJP conspiring against Muslim students: Siddaramaiah
Karnataka Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah on Friday demanded the withdrawal of a circular issued by the minority welfare department prohibiting religious clothing in its schools, and attacked the BJP for “preventing Muslim girls from getting an education”.
Student with 'Kumkum' denied entry at Vijaypura college
The ongoing hijab row in the state took a new turn on Friday with a college in Vijayapura district refusing entry to a student who had come to the campus sporting ‘kumkum’.
FIR against agitating girls for violating ban orders
More than 10 girl students of the Empress Karnataka College, who were planning to protest against the ‘hijab ban’ in classrooms at BGS Circle, have been booked for violating the prohibitory orders.
