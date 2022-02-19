Hijab row: College principal gets 'threat call'

Hijab row: Madikeri college principal gets 'threat call'

The principal had directed the police to arrest students who were firm on wearing the hijab 

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Madikeri,
  • Feb 19 2022, 18:23 ist
  • updated: Feb 19 2022, 18:24 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

The Principal of Junior College in Madikeri filed a complaint in the cyber crime station on the alleged threat call he received after he denied permission to students for wearing the hijab inside classrooms. 

Principal Vijay had denied permission to the students citing the High Court's interim order on Friday. This had led to an argument between the students and the principal.

The principal had directed the police to arrest students who were firm on wearing the hijab and demanded entry inside their classrooms.

The video clipping of  the argument had gone viral on social media. 

Following the video clip being shared, one Mohammed Tausif had allegedly called the principal and issued threats and abused him. 

Vijay said, "all should adhere to the court's order. To avoid unnecessary confusion I had asked the police to send the students out. As a principal, I have to protect the interest of the students. I will not heed to such threats."

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Madikeri
Hijab row
Hijab
Karnataka
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Karnataka hijab row: Here's how celebrities reacted

Karnataka hijab row: Here's how celebrities reacted

Arjan Bajwa opens up on new series 'Bestseller'

Arjan Bajwa opens up on new series 'Bestseller'

Whackyverse | Chacha gets blame for 'kamzor' India

Whackyverse | Chacha gets blame for 'kamzor' India

Syncretism in action

Syncretism in action

Disco stole thunder from Bappi’s soulful songs

Disco stole thunder from Bappi’s soulful songs

13 die as Eunice leaves many in Europe without power

13 die as Eunice leaves many in Europe without power

DH Toon | History 'rewrites' itself

DH Toon | History 'rewrites' itself

India to have 6L dollar-millionaire households: Hurun

India to have 6L dollar-millionaire households: Hurun

 