Hijab row: Madikeri college principal gets 'threat call'

The Principal of Junior College in Madikeri filed a complaint in the cyber crime station on the alleged threat call he received after he denied permission to students for wearing the hijab inside classrooms.

Principal Vijay had denied permission to the students citing the High Court's interim order on Friday. This had led to an argument between the students and the principal.

The principal had directed the police to arrest students who were firm on wearing the hijab and demanded entry inside their classrooms.

The video clipping of the argument had gone viral on social media.

Following the video clip being shared, one Mohammed Tausif had allegedly called the principal and issued threats and abused him.

Vijay said, "all should adhere to the court's order. To avoid unnecessary confusion I had asked the police to send the students out. As a principal, I have to protect the interest of the students. I will not heed to such threats."