Hijab row: Minister appeals parents to be secular

Public Works Department Minister C C Patil on Saturday sought to know if the four Udupi girls who had moved the High Court opposing a ban on wearing hijab in the college were financially sound.

“Are the four girls from Udupi who have moved the High Court opposing the ban on wearing hijab in the college so rich to afford advocates’ fees?” the minister said at a press meet.

Patil added, ”The entire episode appears to be a conspiracy keeping an eye on polls if it is analysed closely. Some seek Indian food, but are loyal to Pakistan. This can’t go on like this.”

He said the government had introduced the uniform as rich children wore suits and shoes, while poor ones wore tattered clothes. The uniform dress code ended discrimination and every student should follow uniform rule.

“Why should children be sent to schools if they offer namaz there? They should be sent to masjids. Some students may start offering bhajans in schools. Children can’t be blamed for such acts. Those instigating children for the namaz should introspect,” he remarked.

He requested the parents to follow the principle of secularism highlighted in the state anthem and inculcate nationalism so that their children became assets.

