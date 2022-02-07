Hijab row not created by students: H D Deve Gowda

The Hijab row was not created by students, but some people with vested interests from coastal Karnataka, Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda said on Monday.

"Students of both Muslim and Hindu communities are being misled. Students are innocents," he told reporters outside the Parliament.

A small political outfit from coastal Karnataka with vested interests raked up this controversy, he said, adding that both national parties (BJP and Congress) are taking political advantage of it.

"We must take steps to stop this row immediately in the interest of students future," Gowda said.