Hijab row not created by students: H D Deve Gowda

Hijab row not created by students: H D Deve Gowda

A small political outfit from coastal Karnataka, he said, were behind the same

Ajith Athrady
Ajith Athrady, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Feb 07 2022, 21:09 ist
  • updated: Feb 07 2022, 21:09 ist
Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda. Credit: PTI File Photo

The Hijab row was not created by students, but some people with vested interests from coastal Karnataka, Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda said on Monday.

"Students of both Muslim and Hindu communities are being misled. Students are innocents," he told reporters outside the Parliament.

A small political outfit from coastal Karnataka with vested interests raked up this controversy, he said, adding that both national parties (BJP and Congress) are taking political advantage of it.

"We must take steps to stop this row immediately in the interest of students future," Gowda said.

Union Budget 2022 | Get the latest news, views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.comDeccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

H D Deve Gowda
Hijab row
Karnataka
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

'Supermountains' which contributed to evolution found

'Supermountains' which contributed to evolution found

Just 16% of global coastlines in good shape: Study

Just 16% of global coastlines in good shape: Study

Irregular sales worth billions fire up wild NFT market

Irregular sales worth billions fire up wild NFT market

Karnataka connection of Ramanujacharya Samata Kendra

Karnataka connection of Ramanujacharya Samata Kendra

DH Toon | RIP Lata Mangeshkar

DH Toon | RIP Lata Mangeshkar

 