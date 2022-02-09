Hijab Row Updates: Karnataka govt to probe organisations instigating protests

Karnataka Home Minister Araga Janendra said that his government would probe the role of organisations that instigated protests across the state. Meanwhile, schools and colleges in Karnataka remain shut as CM Basavaraj Bommai sought to control what has now become a law and order issue. Union Minister and MP from Karnataka Pralhad Joshi said the hijab row was merely an issue raised by certain fanatics and politicians and stressed that students must follow the government-mandated uniforms. Stay tuned to DH for more updates...
Refusing to let girls attend school in hijab 'horrifying': Malala
DH Toon: Karnataka schools shut due to 'dangerously mutating virus'
The state government on Tuesday declared a three-day holiday for all high schools, colleges and universities as the hijab controversy turned into a law and order issue at several places.
Hijab row: Govt to probe role of organisations in protests, says Karnataka HM
Home minister Araga Jnanendra said that the government would probe the role of various organisations for instigating protests in parts of the state over the hijab row.
Some fanatics making it an issue: Pralhad Joshi on hijab row
Amid the simmering 'hijab' row in Karanataka, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Tuesday said everyone should follow the dress code in schools and alleged that some politicians and fanatics made it an issue.
