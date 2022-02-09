Hijab Row Updates: Karnataka govt to probe organisations instigating protests

Karnataka Home Minister Araga Janendra said that his government would probe the role of organisations that instigated protests across the state. Meanwhile, schools and colleges in Karnataka remain shut as CM Basavaraj Bommai sought to control what has now become a law and order issue. Union Minister and MP from Karnataka Pralhad Joshi said the hijab row was merely an issue raised by certain fanatics and politicians and stressed that students must follow the government-mandated uniforms. Stay tuned to DH for more updates...