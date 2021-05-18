HIMS lab tops govt facilities in state for conducting Covid tests

The Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences (HIMS) laboratory has been serving beyond its capacity in conducting RT-PCR tests during the Covid second wave. It is on top of the list of the government labs for conducting the maximum number of tests.

As per the report on the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) portal, the lab at HIMS has been working with a testing level of around 169%, compared to other 152 government laboratories in Karnataka.

The Viral Research Diagnostics Laboraotry (VRDL) at HIMS, that was launched in 2016 with the support of the Union government is playing a major role in Covid management.

When Covid-19 struck, there were only a few laboratories in the country that were able to conduct tests to detect Coronavirus. Out of 50 labs in the country which were able to conduct RT-PCR tests, three, including the HIMS lab, were in Karnataka.

The lab tested samples not only from Hassan district, but lakhs of them from around eight districts, including Tumakuru, Udupi and Dakshina Kannada. The lab, which used to test 300 samples initially, upgraded itself and now tests more than 3,500 samples every day.

According to officials, an average of 3,376 samples have been tested from May 8 to 14, that is 169%. A lab in Chikkamagaluru has conducted 132% tests to figure second in the list. Mandya Institute of Medical Sciences is in the third place, with 130% while Yadgir district hospital is in the fourth place, with 103%.

A total of 48 people work at HIMS lab, including five doctors, three scientists, 12 laboratory experts, assistants and 'D' group employees, in three shifts. Sometimes, when there are more samples, they work for an extra shift. The lab, which is equipped with the latest equipment functions 24 hours a day.