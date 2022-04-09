Hindi imposition is dangerous: Kannada writer

Noted writer Kum Veerabhadrappa asked all Kannada writers to oppose the Centre's conspiracy to impose Hindi in Karnataka.
He was speaking at a book release ceremony in Sagar on Saturday. He said the Centre is trying to destroy India's linguistic and cultural diversity.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah's call for people of the country to converse in Hindi is a dangerous development, he said, adding that if the Karnataka government supports Shah's stand, it will prove detrimental to Kannada language and culture.
