Hindi imposition: MHRD seeks opinion of state varsities

The Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) is still on the verge of making Hindi compulsory language at the undergraduate level.

In a communication sent to all state universities, University Grants Commission (UGC) has asked their opinion on making Hindi as compulsory language at undergraduate courses level.

Soon after the submission of Draft New National Education Policy (NEP), there was opposition across the country for the imposition of Hindi under the three-language policy. Despite the uproar over the proposal to make Hindi compulsory in schools and colleges, HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank recently replied in the Rajya Sabha that he has sought suggestions from all universities. The Universities in Karnataka as well have received the letter from the University Grants Commission (UGC) seeking their suggestions.

Replying to a query in the Rajya Sabha on July 25, Ramesh Pokhriyal made public “UGC’s efforts to make Hindi compulsory in UG courses across the country.”

“The UGC has informed that a reference was made to universities to seek their opinion/suggestions regarding the teaching of Hindi. However, the universities are autonomous bodies and any decision to teach any particular subject is under their control,” the minister told the House in a written reply.

Confirming the communication from UGC an official from Bangalore University (BU) said, “Yes, we have received a letter from UGC seeking opinion on making Hindi as a compulsory language in UG level. We will respond after consulting the principals and other stakeholders.”