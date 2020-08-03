Hindu outfits donate silver brick worth Rs 10 lakh to Ayodhya

Hindu outfit leaders and devotees of Sri Ram of Davangere have decided to donate silver brick worth Rs 10 lakh to proposed Sri Ram Mandir in Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh in memory of those died in Davangere in 1990.

Speaking to media persons, here on Monday, former president of District BJP Unit President Yashwanth Rao Jadhav said as many as eight persons were killed in golibar incident that took place due to communal riot at Venkateshwara circle on Beturu road on October 6 in 1990 in Davangere city. More than 100 persons were injured in the incident. The names of eight martyrs had been carved on the brick.

He said a special programme will be organised in the city on October 6 and family members of the martyrs would be honoured in the event.

He said puja would be performed to silver brick weighing 15 kg on that day. Later it would be donated to proposed Sri Ram Mandir in Ayodhya either through Udupi based Pejawar mutt seer Vishwaprasanna Teertha Swamiji or office bearers of the outfits would go to Ayodhya and donate the same, he explained