His only zeal was to serve the motherland

“He did not want to pursue higher students and had zeal to join the Indian Army. He appeared for the recruitment rally held at Maratha Light Infantry Regimental Centre when he was 17-and-half-years-old and got selected in first attempt. My son was only 22 years old,” says sobbing Bhairu Sulgekar. His younger son Rahul laid down his life in the service of nation.

Bhairu was inconsolable when DH spoke to him at his home at Uchgaon. He said, on Thursday night they were informed by the army that

Rahul has suffered injuries during engagement with terrorists and was admitted for treatment. “When we again called early in the morning to know his health status, we were informed that he attained martyrdom.” he said.

“We had spoken to Rahul over phone on Wednesday when his friend visited home. We had also sent sweets that he savoured and his friend left for Jammu on Wednesday evening. Before the sweets reached our son, he has attained martyrdom,” an inconsolable Sulgekar said.

Rahul was inspired by his father, an ex-serviceman and elder brother Mayur who too is serving in the Army.

The mortal remains of the solder are expected to reach the village late in the night and last rites would be held in the village on Saturday.

Traders in the village have voluntarily decided to shutdown their business on Saturday as a mark of respect for Rahul.