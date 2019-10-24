Holiday for schools, PU colleges in DK today

  Oct 24 2019, 23:24pm ist
  updated: Oct 24 2019, 23:27pm ist

Close on the heels of India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) warning that a depression in Arabian sea could intensify into Cyclone ‘Kyarr’, the district administration has declared a holiday for government-run, private and aided schools, and also PU colleges on Friday.

According to IMD’s forecast the waves were expected reach a height of three meters and wind to achieve a speed of 60 kmph.

The Fishermen have been warned not to venture into the sea for next three days, according to a press release issued by district administration.

