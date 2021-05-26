Homa-havana vs sanitisation drive in Belagavi

Abhay Patil, along with his supporters, launched the homa-havana ritual from Baswan Galli in Hosur where he resides

DHNS
DHNS, Belagavi,
  • May 26 2021, 01:02 ist
  • updated: May 26 2021, 02:41 ist
MLA Abhay Patil and his supporters perform a homa-havana ritual at Baswan Galli in Hosur in Belagavi. Credit: DH photo

BJP MLA Abhay Patil’s initiative of conducting a ritual of homa-havana in every lane of Belgaum South Assembly constituency to clean the environs during the second wave of Covid-19 took a political turn on Tuesday.

Supporters of KPCC working president and MLA Satish Jarkiholi, under the banner of Veera Madakari Gharjana Sangha, conducted a sanitisation drive in the same lanes where the homa-havana ritual was held.

On Monday, Abhay Patil, along with his supporters, launched the homa-havana ritual from Baswan Galli in Hosur where he resides. The ritual was conducted at 50 places in Belgaum South Assembly constituency. Various material such as cow-dung, camphor, neem leaves, cloves, ghee, guggal, loban, and others were used for homa-havana. A container-like pushcart was used for the ritual.

To counter the ritual, activists of Veera Madakari Gharjana Sangha conducted a sanitisation drive on Tuesday in the same lanes where the homa-havana was held. Sangha activists said: “We are not aware of the benefits of homa-havana and its impact on Covid-19, but sanitisation will clean the area by killing the virus. We are conducting sanitisationas per the direction of Satish Jarkiholi.”

