Homestays in 13 Kodagu areas a no go this monsoon

Many of Kodagu’s popular homestays are out of bounds for tourists this season over safety concerns during monsoon.

With experts from the Geological Survey of India identifying 13 villages as vulnerable to natural calamities, the panchayat development officer (PDO) of Makkandooru gram panchayat, which alone has 21 homestays, has directed owners not to let out rooms to tourists from June to August.

PDO Chingappa told DH that this was taken as a precaution to ensure tourists are not put to risk by landslides and roadblocks. Residents, too, have been asked to be cautious during the monsoon.

Makkandooru gram panchayat, with two villages, also has one resort in its jurisdiction.

According to the GSI experts’ report, the vulnerable areas are Niduvattu, Baribelacchu, Hebbattageri, Devasthooru, Thantipala, Badikeri, Mukkodlu, Meghathalu, Makkandooru, Udayagiri, Katakeri, Made (Jodupala) and 2nd Monnangeri. All these villages have homestays in their jurisdiction. Last year, all these areas were hit by landslides.

Officials have even warned homestay owners against letting out their premises and threatened to hold them responsible for any untoward incident. Tourists can visit homestays in other parts of the district, said an officer.