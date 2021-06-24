‘Honour killing’ sparks protests in Vijayapura; 5 suspects identified, 2 held

Members of a consortium of Dalit bodies and Vishwa Hindu Parishad activists held a demonstration here on Wednesday, condemning the murder of a Dalit youth in a suspected honour killing case.

The office-bearers of the Dalit organisations, including the Karnataka Dalit Sangarsha Samiti, alleged that Basavaraj Badiger (19) of Madar community from Saladahalli, was murdered for having an affair with a Muslim girl, identified as Davalbi Bandagisab Tambad (16), from the neighbouring Khanapur village. “This (honour killing) is inhuman and condemnable. The district administration and the police should take the case seriously and bring the culprits to book.

Upset over daughter’s affair with a Dalit youth, the girl’s father and other family members allegedly bludgeoned both the youth and the girl to death with boulders at a field at Saladahalli in Devarahippargi taluk on Tuesday. The Kalakeri police have registered the double murder case.

Meanwhile, Vijayapura SP Anumap Agarwal on Wednesday said that the police have identified five suspects. Of which, two have been arrested and are being interrogated. However, he did not give their names.

On Tuesday, the SP had formed three teams to probe the case.