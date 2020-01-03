Horoscope 2020 | Aquarius

The individuals born under this sign of the zodiac, are likely to have a good time in 2020. There is professional growth and success. There are possibilities of breaking new ground where; science, academics, innovation, inventions and technology are concerned. You are able to think ahead of your time and this could cause discomfort to people with a traditional mind-set in your environment. Some individuals consider moving abroad for a longer duration of time. There is monetary gain and good return on investments made earlier.

You are strongly advised to refrain from challenging a person with higher authority — the clash of egos could spoil something that would’ve been wonderful for your growth. You may be able to acquire a new home or vehicle during this year. There are happy get-togethers and religious ceremonies in the family. The eligible and willing Aquarius folk may tie the knot. Individuals who have been trying to have a child for a fairly long time may be blessed with good news.