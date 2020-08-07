House collapses due to heavy rain in Shivamogga

House collapses due to heavy rain in Shivamogga

Nrupathunga  S K
Nrupathunga  S K, DHNS, Shivamogga,
  • Aug 07 2020, 14:25 ist
  • updated: Aug 07 2020, 15:38 ist
The district in-charge Minister K S Eshwarappa visits Seegehatti in Shivamogga city in Friday after a house was partially collapsed due to heavy rains.

A house at Seegehatti in Shivamogga city was partially collapsed due to heavy rains that lashed the region over the last four days. The district in-charge Minister K S Eshwarappa visited Tunganagar, Imaambada, BB street on Friday to ensure that residents of the areas are shifted to safer places as the river Tunga was flowing at a dangerous level due to the release of water from Tunga dam at Gajanur near Shivamogga.

Deputy Commissioner KB Shivakumar has asked people residing in low lying areas to move to safer places.

