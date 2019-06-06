How Alamatti turned migratory bird haven

The backwaters of Alamatti and Narayanpura Dam across Krishna River in Bagalkot and Vijayapura districts are one of the most preferred places for several cryptic migratory bird species like Greater Flamingo, Bar Headed Goose, Oriental Pratincole and others.

Focussing on the peaceful co-existence of man and nature, a documentary by Maya Films and Bangalore Environment Trust — The Krishna Cosmic Circle of Life was released on Wednesday in Bengaluru.

While the Alamatti backwaters have been a favourite destination in recent times for the Greater Flamingos to settle down during their migration period, identification of yet another migrant species Oriental Pratincole from North-West Australia near Heggur village of Bagalkot has also brought cheers among bird watchers and researchers.

Experts opine that the region has been offering them the safety and food, water and habitat.

According to researchers, the Australasian Wader Studies Group, as part of their project —Pranticole Satellite Transmitter Project — have been studying them and fitted the birds with transmitters for tracking their travel across 6,000 kilometres every year.