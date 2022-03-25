HSRP pending for 61,509 vehicles: Transport minister

In the last three years the state government has installed High-Security Registration Plates (HSRP) to around 26,65,731 vehicles across the state.

Transport Minister B Sriramulu, in his reply to MLC N Ravikumar in the Legislative Council on Friday, said, “We are yet to provide HSRP to 61,509 vehicles in the last one year. We will soon complete the process of providing HSRP to these vehicles.”

The Transport minister clarified that it is the responsibility of the respective distributor and manufacturer to provide HSRP for the vehicles purchased after April

2019.

Ravikumar argued that a few of the vehicles fitted with HSRP number plates have been stolen by miscreants.

