HSRP pending for 61,509 vehicles: Transport minister

HSRP pending for 61,509 vehicles: Transport minister

In the last three years the state government has installed High-Security Registration Plates (HSRP) to around 26,65,731 vehicles across the state

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Mar 25 2022, 23:07 ist
  • updated: Mar 26 2022, 03:37 ist
Transport minister speaks in the House.

In the last three years the state government has installed High-Security Registration Plates (HSRP) to around 26,65,731 vehicles across the state.

Transport Minister B Sriramulu, in his reply to MLC N Ravikumar in the Legislative Council on Friday, said, “We are yet to provide HSRP to 61,509 vehicles in the last one year. We will soon complete the process of providing HSRP to these vehicles.” 

The Transport minister clarified that it is the responsibility of the respective distributor and manufacturer to provide HSRP for the vehicles purchased after April
2019. 

Ravikumar argued that a few of the vehicles fitted with HSRP number plates have been stolen by miscreants.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Karnataka
HSRP

Related videos

What's Brewing

Scientists find microplastics in blood for first time

Scientists find microplastics in blood for first time

Phosphorus bombs, restricted but not banned

Phosphorus bombs, restricted but not banned

Agnihotri faces flak over 'homosexual' comment

Agnihotri faces flak over 'homosexual' comment

Ukraine starts NFT collection with crypto crowdfunding

Ukraine starts NFT collection with crypto crowdfunding

BCCI plans to start women's IPL by 2023

BCCI plans to start women's IPL by 2023

Danish Azad Ansari: Lone Muslim face in Yogi's govt

Danish Azad Ansari: Lone Muslim face in Yogi's govt

 