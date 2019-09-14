Hubballi: 1 killed in Ganesha procession violence

A 20-year-old youth, who was stabbed during a Ganapati idol immersion procession in Hubballi on Friday, succumbed to his injuries, as the city witnessed a rash of assault incidents involving immersion processions.

The deceased has been identified as Basavaraj Shivur (20), a resident of Hangal taluk in Haveri district and a student of KLE Nursing Institute. Shivur was being treated at the KIMS hospital.

Basavaraj had gone to watch the Ganapati procession along with three other friends. While dancing near the Sangolli Rayanna Circle, a stranger stabbed him following which he was rushed to the KIMS hospital, where he breathed his last.

Basavaraj’s friend Sunil Hadapad, who lodged a complaint with the police, stated that Basavaraj had quarreled with a stranger over dancing following which he was stabbed.

There were several other assault cases at Durgadabail and Chennamma Circle, where as many as seven people were assaulted.

Police beefed up security for the immersions after the incidents.