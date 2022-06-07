Hubballi-Ankola railway line: Panel formed for eco-impact study, HC told

The National Wildlife Board (NWB) on Tuesday informed the High Court that a Committee of Experts has been constituted to study the impact of the proposed Hubballi-Ankola railway line on the environment and wildlife.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi has granted 10 weeks time to the NWB to submit its decision regarding the project to the court.

The court is hearing a batch of PILs filed by Bengaluru based Project Vruksha Foundation and others. The contentions are with regard to the viability of the project and its effect on the wildlife and environment. The petitioners contended that the project concerns diversion of 595.64 hectares of forest land in Karwar, Yellapur and Dharwad division for the construction of the broad-gauge.

The court on April 20, 2022, had directed the board to get necessary approval, if required, from the National Tiger Conservation Authority and under the Forest (Conservation) Act, 1980, and thereafter take appropriate decisions in terms of the earlier order dated December 1, 2021.

During the hearing on Tuesday, the court was informed about the constitution of the Committee of Experts to examine the proposal. It was also informed that terms of reference of the committee have also been framed.

Additional Solicitor General M B Nargund submitted that some more time may be granted so that the committee may examine the entire project as well as the impact on environment and wildlife and submit its report to the national wildlife board. It was informed to the court that the committee consists of experts in environment and wildlife. The court directed the the wildlife board to submit its decision to the court on the next date after going through the committee report.