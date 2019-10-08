Hubballi-Delhi direct flight from Nov 6

Hubballi will get direct air connectivity with the national capital from next month, as Star Air will launch its flight service from Hubballi to Hindon in Delhi on November 6.

Star Air will operate flights between Hubballi and Hindon on three days in a week, and the fare starts at Rs 3,699. Ticket booking has begun on Monday (October 7) itself.

On Wednesdays and Thursdays, the flight will take off from Hubballi airport at 1:05 pm, and will land at Hindon at 3.45 pm. In the return direction, it will leave Hindon at 4.10 pm, and reaches Hubballi at 6.50 pm.

On Saturdays, the flight will take off in Hubballi at 11:50 am and land at Hindon at 2:30 pm. The flight departs Hindon at 3.00 pm and lands in Hubballi at 5.40 pm.

Star Air is already operating its flights on Hubballi-Bengaluru and Hubballi-Tirupati routes.