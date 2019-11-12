Hubballi-Dharwad BRTS bags Best Urban Transit award

Dedicated bus corridor project between Hubballi and Dharwad has bagged Union government’s “Best Urban mass Transit project” Award of Excellence for the year 2019.

The Hubballi-Dhawrad Bus Rapid Transit System (HD-BRTS) has put behind 10 metro services and nine BRTS services across India, including Bengaluru Metro, Chennai Metro, Ahmedabad BRTS and others to win this award.

An eight-member committee constituted by Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs scrutinised projects from across India and based on the findings the panel declared HD-BRTS as the best transit project in the country.

The operation management, use of technology (ITS system), frequency of bus services, facilities at bus station and depots, and most importantly, the popularity of the bus service ensured that HD-BRTS bag this coveted award. In a span of one year, the number of people using HD-BRTS went up from 15,000 to 85,000 passengers per day.

No other BRTS currently operating in India has three-four lane dedicated corridor (three lanes within city limits and four on outskirts) Sources said this was one of major reason for project from twin cities winning the award.

HD-BRTS, which is yet to see a formal inauguration, commenced trial run on October 2, 2018. However, it was only in March 2019 that all the 125 AC buses, which are named ‘Chigari’ started plying on the 28-KM four-lane dedicated corridor between Hubballi and Dharwad.

“We are happy that within one-year of starting operation the HD-BRTS has been recognised by the Union government for its operational system and other facilities,” said HD-BRTS Managing Director Rajendra Cholan, who will receive the award at a function to be held in Lucknow on November 17.

Far from perfect

While the Union government has recognised the project as the best in Country, the ground reality is contradictory. Several infrastructure works are still in progress. Citizens have been complaining of waterlogging at many bus stops during rains. The service is making loses as AC buses are being run at the fare of ordinary buses. Everyday HD-BRTS is incurring an operational loss of Rs seven to eight lakh.

“We acknowledge that there are loopholes in infrastructure currently and challenges on revenue front. However, we are working towards them and they will be fixed at the earliest. We are also planning to introduce smart card within next 15 days and once that is implemented, HD-BRTS functioning will become further smooth,” said Cholan.