63-year-old graveyard guard tests positive for COVID-19 in Hubballi

Dharwad district recorded its seventh COVID-19 positive case on Saturday.

Until now, the district had six active cases, including three children aged between 3 and 7. One patient who recovered has been discharged from the hospital.

A 63-year-old man (P-363), a secondary contact of P-236, tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday. He is a resident of Old Hubballi. On Friday night, he was shifted to the isolation ward at Karnataka, Institute of Medical Science, Hubballi, the COVID-19 centre of the district.

Sources said that he was housed at government quarantine facility since April 14, after medical reports of P-236 in Old Hubballi, came out positive. While the P-363, says that he had no direct contact with P-236, they both are said to have met at Bada Qabristan in Gavi Oni of Old Hubballi during a funeral on March 24. P-363 works as a guard at the graveyard.

P-363 is a bachelor and have no direct family members. District administration is tracking his primary and secondary contacts.