63-yr-old guard tests positive for COVID-19 in Hubballi

63-year-old graveyard guard tests positive for COVID-19 in Hubballi

Pavan Kumar H
Pavan Kumar H, DHNS, Hubballi,
  • Apr 18 2020, 13:58 ist
  • updated: Apr 18 2020, 13:58 ist
Representative image.

Dharwad district recorded its seventh COVID-19 positive case on Saturday. 

Until now, the district had six active cases, including three children aged between 3 and 7. One patient who recovered has been discharged from the hospital.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

A 63-year-old man (P-363), a secondary contact of  P-236, tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday. He is a resident of Old Hubballi. On Friday night, he was shifted to the isolation ward at Karnataka, Institute of Medical Science, Hubballi, the COVID-19 centre of the district. 

Sources said that he was housed at government quarantine facility since April 14, after medical reports of P-236 in Old Hubballi, came out positive. While the P-363, says that he had no direct contact with P-236, they both are said to have met at Bada Qabristan in Gavi Oni of Old Hubballi during a funeral on March 24. P-363 works as a guard at the graveyard. 

Track state-wise confirmed coronavirus cases here

P-363 is a bachelor and have no direct family members. District administration is tracking his primary and secondary contacts.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Hubballi
Karnataka
Coronavirus
Coronavirus lockdown
COVID-19
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

UK sets up new Vaccine Taskforce as toll hits 14,576

UK sets up new Vaccine Taskforce as toll hits 14,576

Thokkottu welcomes COVID-19 patient as he returns home

Thokkottu welcomes COVID-19 patient as he returns home

Large global contraction in H1 2020 inevitable: IMF

Large global contraction in H1 2020 inevitable: IMF

The Wuhan lab at the core of a virus controversy

The Wuhan lab at the core of a virus controversy

 