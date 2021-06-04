9,000 Amphotericin B vials allotted to Karnataka to tackle 'black fungus': CM B S Yediyurappa

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa stated that 9,000 vials of Amphotericin B to treat mucormycosis ('black fungus') patients have been allotted to the state on Friday, and they would be properly distributed among districts.

"Authorities concerned have been instructed to focus on treating mucormycosis properly, and also to make preparations required to face the possible third wave of Covid-19. Plans are made to protect children from the possible third wave," he said.

For total relaxation of lockdown norms, the Covid-19 positivity rate has to come down below 5 per cent. In rural areas, Covid-19 patients should be treated at Covid Care Centres instead of home isolation, he said.

Admitting that confusion is created due to a tussle between Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Commissioner Shilpa Nag and Mysuru Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri regarding Covid-19 management, Yediyurappa stated that the confusion would be cleared by Saturday. "I will attend to this issue immediately after returning to Bengaluru," he noted.

All have to work hard to contain the Covid-19 spread and the public should also cooperate, he added.

Health Minister K Sudhakar noted that the Technical Advisory Committee headed by Dr Devi Shetty has submitted the preliminary report regarding the possible third wave of Covid-19, and the final report is expected in a week.

A senior IAS officer has been given the responsibility to distribute Amphotericin B medicine to hospitals treating mucormycosis patients in various districts, he said.

Earlier, Yediyurappa chaired a Covid-19 management review meeting in which Deputy Chief Minister Govind Karjol, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Large & Medium Scale Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar, Mines & Geology Minister C C Patil also took part.