Accused in murder case tries to commit suicide in Dharwad

Santosh Savadatti, one of the accused in the Yogeeshgouda Goudar murder case, allegedly tried to end his life by slitting his throat at his residence in Dharwad in the early hours of Wednesday.

His family members, who noticed a bleeding Santosh, immediately shifted him to a private hospital, where he is being treated.

The CBI, which is probing the ZP member Yogeeshgouda murder case, had arrested Santosh and filed a charge sheet against him and six others on May 20, 2020.

He was named accused No 1 in the charge sheet. The suicide attempt by Santosh, who is out on bail, is said to be his second bid to end his own life.

Dharwad Sub Urban police have registered a case and the investigation is on.

However, Santosh's family members claimed that he was brought to the hospital after he sustained an injury after a fall while climbing down the steps.