After 'PayCM', 'PayMayor' posters appear in Hubballi; Anchatgeri refutes charges

On the lines of 'PayCM' poster campaign by the Congress in Bengaluru, a 'PayMayor' poster campaign was held in Hubballi, with such posters having the photograph of Hubballi-Dharwad Mayor Iresh Anchatgeri pasted at a few places on Wednesday.

Congress leaders alleged that corruption took place in making the arrangements for the programme to accord civic reception to the President of India in Hubballi recently.

'PayMayor' posters were pasted at Station Road, near Vivekananda Hospital and other places. Such posters were also shared by Congress leaders through social media posts.

Read | Apologise to people for 'PayCM' campaign: BJP to Congress

"Quotations for making preparations were invited through an advertisement in a newspaper with very little circulation. The decision for conducting the programme was not taken by the general body of the Hubballi-Dharwad Mahanagara Palike (HDMP). Commission business has taken place in making unnecessary expenditures," alleged Congress leader Rajat Ullagaddimath.

When contacted, Hubballi-Dharwad Mayor Iresh Anchtageri refuted the allegations, saying that no irregularity took place in making the arrangements for the programme.

"All preparations were made through the deputy commissioner's office and HDMP commissioner's office, as per government rules and instructions from the office of the President of India. I will file a defamation case against those who are making baseless allegations," he said.

Meanwhile, Anchatgeri also wrote a letter to the police commissioner seeking probe and action against Rajat Ullagaddimath, Deepak Chinchore, Manjunath Datti for posting the poster on social media.

Sharing such a poster is nothing but insulting the President, and citizens of the twin cities also. I have also forwarded a complaint with all details to the office of the President of India, Anchatgeri added.