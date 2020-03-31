Artists paint giant image of COVID-19 virus in Hubballi

Artists paint giant image of COVID-19 virus in Hubballi to spread awareness

Manjunath Hegde Bomnalli
Manjunath Hegde Bomnalli, DHNS,
  • Mar 31 2020, 13:03 ist
  • updated: Mar 31 2020, 13:03 ist

To create awareness about the danger of COVID-19 infection, artists of Indian Arts firm painted a giant image of COVID-19 virus, along with slogans, at Indi Pump Circle in Old Hubballi on Tuesday.

Indian Arts proprietor Moulasab Jaragaddi, Chandbasha Jaragaddi, along with other artists, painted the image. Slogans like ‘Olagiddare Neenu, Horage Bandare Naanu’, ‘Wear Mask’, and ‘Stay Indoors’ were also drawn.

“The image of the virus is 20 feet in diameter. We tried to make it look cruel by drawing sharp teeth and blood on it. We have spent Rs 15,000 for this work as we have used oil paint,” said Moulasab Jaragaddi who hails from Tipu Nagar.

Hubballi
Karnataka
Coronavirus
COVID-19
