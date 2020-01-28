BJP lacks internal democracy, even CM B S Yediyurappa doesn't have freedom, says Siddaramaiah

Leader of Opposition in Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah has said that Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa is in a fix as BJP leadership is not allowing him to exercise his power to expand the Cabinet.

"Yediyurappa had assured money and power for those who joined BJP and contested in by-elections. But the BJP leadership is not permitting him to expand the Cabinet and he is not getting an appointment with BJP national leaders," he said.

The BJP lacks internal democracy, and even the chief minister does not have freedom there, though Cabinet expansion is his prerogative, Siddaramaiah observed.

Stating that the state government is facing severe funds crunch as the Centre is not releasing the state's share of grants and that development works are hit, Yediyurappa asked to wait till the Budget. "I do not know whether he has a magic wand," he said.

On Citizenship (Amendment) Act

"We are not in power in the State and we will think about moving a resolution against the CAA in the session of the legislature," Siddaramaiah noted.

Replying to a query, he said, let there be a probe regarding financial transactions of the PFI and action be taken if illegalities have taken place. "I want to get the suspension of my sanad revoked, and that does not mean that I would start practising as a lawyer again," he clarified.

KPCC president would be appointed at the earliest, he added.