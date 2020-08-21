Body of newborn wrapped in plastic bag found in Unkal lake

According to police officials, the highly decomposed body of the female child was found in a plastic bag by the locals. They suspect that the miscreants might have thrown the newborn into the lake some three-four days ago.

Police officials are yet to trace the parents of the child and the culprits who might have dumped the body in the lake. The body was found floating amidst garbage in the lake, which is not being used for domestic purpose.

“It has been raining continuously for the last three-four days. Entry to the lake has been banned. However, someone might have sneaked in during this period and dumped the child here,” said a police source.

The body has been shifted to mortuary of Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences, Hubballi. A case related to this has been registered at Vidyanagara Police Station.