Byrathi Basavaraj writes to Hardeep Puri to sanction Smart City projects for Ballari, Mysuru, others

Expressing a wish to include all municipal corporations in Karnataka under the Union Government's Smart City Mission, Urban Development Minister Byrathi Basavaraj on Tuesday stated that he has written a letter to Union Urban Development Minister Hardeep Puri to sanction 'Smart City' project for Ballari, Mysuru, Vijayapura and Kalaburagi also.

"I will personally meet him soon, and also seek funds required for our department to solve various problems," he said.

Tender has been called to install LED streetlights in all 10 municipal corporations in Karnataka, at a cost of Rs 64 crore, and the government would give final shape to it shortly, Basavaraj noted.

'Give progress card'

Expressing dissatisfaction about the progress of different 'Smart City' works taken up in the twin cities, the minister asked officials concerned to speed up the work, and to give him a progress report when he would return in 15 or 20 days.

"I agree that some works are delayed, but, we want to complete all sanctioned 'Smart City' works within two years on a war footing," Basavaraj said, during his maiden visit to the twin cities after becoming the minister. For the work to develop major markets, vendors have to be shifted, he said.

Officials of Urban Development Department and Directorate of Municipal Administration are asked to speedily approve the files of urban local bodies, he noted.

Rs 492 crore proposal

There is a proposal for Rs 492 crore to provide underground drainage network and drinking water supply to new extension areas in Hubballi and Dharwad, which are growing fast. The issue would be discussed with Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa,

Officials are instructed to improve drinking water supply frequency, to maintain better cleanliness, and to complete ongoing works fast, but with good quality, he stated.

Early in the morning, the minister inspected 'Smart City' works, Nala bridge construction and other works, and interacted with Pourakarmikas.

Hubballi-Dharwad Urban Development Authority (HDUDA) Chairman Nagesh Kalburgi, Hubballi-Dharwad Mahanagara Palike (HDMP) Commissioner Suresh Itnal, Hubballi-Dharwad Smart City Limited (HDSCL) Managing Director C W Shakeel Ahmed, and others accompanied the minister.