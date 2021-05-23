Complete lockdown extended to weekdays in Dharwad district

District administration, in consultation with the district in-charge minister, has decided to extend the complete lockdown in the district till June 7.

However, there will be slight relaxation in the lockdown norms on May 27 and 28, where shops selling essential commodities will be allowed to function between 6:00 am and 10:00 am.

Sources in the district administration informed DH that such a decision was taken in the hindsight of fresh cases continuing to rise in the district. On average, the district is reporting 800 plus cases every day, while its discharges are around 700 per day.

Sources also said that the decision had become inevitable as positives cases were on the rise in rural areas.

Addressing a virtual press conference Deputy Commissioner Nitesh Patil said here on Sunday that complete lockdown, which was imposed on Saturday and Sunday (May 22 and 23), will continue till June 7.

People will be allowed to buy milk, vegetables and fruits between 6 am and 8 am from their immediate neighbourhood during the complete lockdown. As per the fresh guidelines, all shops and business establishments except medical shops and hospitals, will remain closed.

However, provisions have been made for the sale of groceries and meat on only Thursday and Friday between 6:00 am and 10:00 am.

Like in the weekend lockdown the administration has issued restrictions on the functioning of hotels, where even parcel of food will not be allowed from May 25 to June 7. However, when the issue of hardship for covid patients attendees was brought to the notice of DC, he said provisions will be made for hotels, within the vicinity of hospitals to provide parcels if the administration gets a written request from hospitals. This facility will be available only to the patients and their attendants, he said.

Only government vehicles and those deployed for Covid work will be permitted to ply on roads during the complete lockdown. Only five persons will be allowed to participate in the funeral, the order said. The DC said no fresh permissions will be issued to perform weddings till June 7.

Police Commissioner Labhu Ram, replying to a question, said those travelling from one district to another or within the district on medical emergencies should show the related medical documents on demand from checking officials and they will be permitted to travel.

Similarly, the vaccination centres will operate as usual and those going for vaccination should show the messages they have received from the authorities.

Those violating the lockdown guidelines will be punishable under The Epidemic Diseases Act 1897 and The Karnataka Epidemic Diseases Covid 19 Regulations 2020.

Earlier in the day, District In-charge Minister Jagadish Shettar chaired a meeting with senior district-level officials and took stock of the situation. Based on the advice given by the ‘experts, the minister and officials decided to extend the complete lockdown till June 7.