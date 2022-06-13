Confusion prevails at Hubballi polling station

Confusion prevailed for sometime at the polling station at Basel Mission Higher Secondary School in Hubballi after a voter and BJP leaders alleged that the staff at the polling station tried to misguide voters.

Teacher Sunil Nazare complained that presiding officer and assistant presiding officer were guiding voters to mention their preferences in the ballot paper as per the serial number mentioned in that.

Following this, BJP candidate Basavaraj Horatti also visited the polling station, and raised an objection. Two more teachers signed the complaint registered by Nazare

Presiding officer Shashikant Mantur and assistant presiding officer M N Katti were then changed.However, BJP leaders demanded that all the staff at the polling station be changed.

Horatti's son Vasant Horatti claimed that several votes might have already been cast as per such instruction from the polling station staff, who lacked proper training.