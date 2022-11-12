Congress, AAP leaders are 'election Hindus': Union Minister Joshi

Terming Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders as 'election Hindus', Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi Saturday stated that Congress and AAP leaders need Hindutva just for votes, but they lack any commitment to Hindutva.

"KPCC working president Satish Jarkiholi made derogatory remarks about the word 'Hindu' and about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's son Sambhaji. He has not apologised, which shows Congress has no control over him. Congress should clarify what action will be taken against him. When elections come, Rahul Gandhi visits temples without knowing what to do there," Joshi said.

In the wake of the AAP announcing Rajendra Pal Gautam as a star campaigner in Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls, Joshi felt that it shows the anti-Hindu attitude of the party. "He had to resign as a minister after attending an event for mass conversion of Hindus. AAP's move of making him a star campaigner is unfortunate and unacceptable. They say 'I am Hindu', but have an anti-Hindu attitude in reality," Joshi said.

Arvind Kejriwal, Rahul Gandhi and the like speak about Hindutva only for votes, and it is proven beyond doubt that they are anti-Hindu, the minister noted.

"Leader of Opposition in Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah is talking like Rahul Gandhi, due to 'sahavasa dosha' as he walked with Rahul for a few days. He is asking what the BJP government has done," Joshi said, adding that Congress leaders need only politics and not development. Development in infrastructure and all other fields took place at a large scale in the BJP regime, he said.

"They say Bengaluru airport was named after Kempegowda by them. State Legislature passed a resolution in this regard in 2009 and 2011, and an announcement came when elections were near, that too after a delegation was taken to the then prime minister Manmohan Singh in 2013," Joshi said.

JD(S) leaders H D Kumaraswamy and Sa Ra Mahesh did nothing to remember Kempegowda, and they are now jealous of the BJP for installing the statue, he said, adding that it is not correct to say that former PM H D Deve Gowda was not invited for the programme.