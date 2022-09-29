Congress should be banned for encouraging terror activities: Karnataka BJP chief

Alleging that the Congress encouraged terrorist and Naxal activities, Bharatiya Janata Party state president Nalin Kumar Kateel exclaimed that Congress itself should be banned.

He was reacting to Congress leaders’ demand to ban the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in the wake of the Centre’s ban on Popular Front of India (PFI).

“Congress was responsible for the country’s partition, and it encouraged terrorist activities by not taking action against such activities. It did not take strong action against anti-national activities when it was in power. Mahatma Gandhi wanted the Congress to be disbanded after getting Independence, but it did not do it. The RSS is a patriotic organisation,” Kateel said.

Congress should make its stand clear on terrorist activities, Kateel said on Thursday, and that if he has the guts, Siddaramaiah should say that he does not need Hindu votes.

Kateel was also dismissive of Rahul Gandhi’s mass outreach campaign Bharat Jodo Yatra, saying the Congress leader should visit Kodagu, where the people would tell him about the atrocities of Tipu Sultan.

Taking a swipe at Congress governments in Centre, Kateel said that the yatra was entering Karnataka “through roads developed under Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s government” and not during the regime of Gandhi’s family members.

“Rahul is walking with Siddaramaiah who divided the society by celebrating Tipu Jayanti, and D K Shivakumar who went to jail,” the BJP leader said.