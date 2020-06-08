Coronavirus: Four persons recover from COVID-19 in Hubballi; discharged

4 persons recover from COVID-19 in Hubballi; discharged

Four persons recover from COVID-19 in Hubballi; discharged

Manjunath Hegde Bomnalli
Manjunath Hegde Bomnalli, DHNS, Hubballi,
  Jun 08 2020
  • updated: Jun 08 2020, 16:13 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Four persons who recovered from COVID-19 infection were discharged from Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) in Hubballi on Monday night.

P-1507 (9 years, female), and P-1508 (24 years, female) of Uppin Betageri of Dharwad taluk, who tested positive for COVID-19 on May 21, were discharged. P-1060 (34 years, male) of Om Nagar in Dharwad, who contracted the virus on May 16, and P-1913 (51 years, male) of Yalakkeshettar Colony in Dharwad, who tested COVID-19 positive on May 23, were also discharged. 

All the four patients were returnees from Maharashtra.

So far, 38 persons have recovered from COVID-19 in the district and have been discharged from the hospital, Deputy Commissioner Deepa Cholan said.

 

