Coronavirus: Jagadish Shettar to ask CM B S Yediyurappa for special package for working class in Cabinet meet

Large & Medium Scale Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar on Wednesday stated that the demand for financial help for some sections of the working class which are not included in the special package announced by the Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa would be raised in the Cabinet meeting, and the chief minister would be urged to extend help for them also.

"I have received memoranda in this regard from some sections of unorganised sector workers, and the issue would be brought to the notice of the chief minister, as done with regard to autorickshaw drivers earlier," he said.

There is a procedure to provide financial help already announced for farmers, autorickshaw drivers and others. Even amidst the financial problem, the government has announced a package for poor people and labourers. After collecting all details required, money would be transferred to the bank accounts of all genuine beneficiaries, he noted.

Clarifying that he has no information about the possibility of deduction in the salary of government employees, Shettar said, "Chief minister, who is also the finance minister, will take a suitable decision. Such a step is taken in some other states".