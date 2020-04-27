Coronavirus lockdown: Hubballi civic body launches 'Meat on wheels'

After streamlining the delivery of vegetables and fruits at the doorsteps of citizens by allowing vendors to supply them through mini-goods vehicles, autorickshaws and push-carts in all wards, the civic body in Hubballi has now launched 'Meat on wheels' in the wake of lockdown to contain COVID-19.

To reduce the number of visitors to meat shops during the lockdown, the Hubballi-Dharwad Mahanagara Palike (HDMP), in association with Karnataka Sheep and Wool Development Corporation, has introduced mobile meat shop, which would move across the city to sell chicken, mutton and egg.

"This is an initiative to help citizens to get meat without venturing out of their houses, and there is more demand for this arrangement as holy Ramzan month has also begun. Citizens can also place orders in advance through phone, and routes of the vehicle would be fixed based on demand," said HDMP Commissioner Suresh Itnal.

Shridhar Sambrani, who operates 'Meat on wheels' is trained by the meat research institute in Hyderabad. He noted that the price of chicken is Rs 220 per kg and for mutton it is Rs 700 per kg.

Itnal stated that the vendor would be linked with wholesale meat suppliers so that the meat price for customers could come down. A similar vehicle would be launched for Dharwad city also, he added.

Karnataka Sheep and Wool Development Corporation's Assistant Director Sunilkumar said, the vehicle was originally meant for selling prepared food and it is now being used to sell meat during the lockdown. The vehicle has both deep freezer and refrigerator, and it can carry 45 kg of fresh meat at a time, he noted.