Coronavirus: Nine more persons test COVID-19 positive in Karnataka's Dharwad

Srinidhi R, DHNS, Dharwad,
  • May 12 2020, 14:59 ist
Nine persons, all migrants who had returned to Dharwad from Ahmedabad in Gujarat and who were under government quarantine, tested positive for COVID-19 in the district on Tuesday.

This takes the total number of those tested positive in the district to 21. Among them, seven persons have already recovered and discharged. As on Tuesday morning, the active cases in Dharwad district stood at 14.

Deputy Commissioner Deepa Cholan said on Tuesday that those who came from Ahmedabad were received and kept at government quarantine at the University of Agricultural Sciences in Dharwad and the samples of their blood and throat swab were sent for test.

The lab reports that came on Tuesday have confirmed that the nine persons have tested positive for COVID-19.

All the nine infected are male and are identified as P-879 (55), P 880 (31), P 881(25), P 882(70), P 883(26), P 884(18), P 885(19), P 886 (20) and P 887 (27).

DC Deepa said that all these nine persons were admitted to the super speciality facility at the KIMS hospital, Hubballi after they tested positive for COVID-19.

