COVID-19 lockdown: Hubballi police lathicharge to disperse crowd at market

Police resorted to lathi-charge to disperse a crowd at the vegetable market at Amargol APMC in Hubballi on Friday when vendors and customers did not follow social distancing measures.

Meanwhile, makeshift markets were arranged inside the city at Nehru Stadium, Idgah Maidan, and Old Bus Stand. Hubballi-Dharwad Mahanagara Palike (HDMP) personnel marked distance boxes so that people can maintain social distancing to prevent COVID-19 spread. However, when customers and vendors started gathering, the police had to intervene and make them maintain distance. Makeshift markets were open for three hours.

Meanwhile, some vegetable vendors have been visiting residential areas, carrying vegetables in mini goods vehicles. Distance boxes are also marked in front of medical and grocery shops.

At junctions and main roads, police continued to regulate the movement of vehicles. They also lathi-charged people who could not give a valid reason for their movement on roads when the lockdown is in force.