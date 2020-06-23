Demos held to check SSLC exam preparedness amid Covid-19 scare

Even amid Covid-19 scare, the Public Instruction Department has made elaborate arrangements to conduct the SSLC examinations safely and as per guidelines from Thursday.

A demonstration on how the SSLC examinations should be held has already been conducted at St Mary’s High School at Keshwapur in Hubballi. The Hubballi Urban Block Education Office has also uploaded video of this demonstration on the YouTube channel, to instill confidence among students and their parents. Thermal screening, hand sanitiser, masks, and social distancing, both for students and teachers were demonstrated.

"A total of 2,573 students will appear for the examinations at 24 centres in Hubballi City, where CCTV cameras are also installed. As all precautionary measures have been taken to prevent the spread of Covid-19 infection, students should write the papers courageously," said BEO Shrishail Karikatti.

The Lamington School, one of the examination centres, also conducted a similar demonstration on Tuesday. All 22 blocks are sanitised, and 15 students would be allowed to sit in each block (one student per desk), while a total of 346 students will appear here. As many as 24 teachers have been appointed for supervision.

"Though the examination begins at 10:30 am, students can come at 7:30 am itself, and vehicles are also arranged for them. Distance boxes for them have been marked for them while they wait for thermal screenining, getting masks, and entering the room," said Lamington School Principal G R Shivaparasad.

Police Commissioner R Dileep also held a meeting with the police officials and examination centre chiefs, and gave instructions about safety measures to be taken during the examinations.

Kshamata donates sanitisers, thermal scanners

Kshamata NGO, promoted by Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, has handed over masks, hand sanitisers, and thermal scanners worth nearly Rs 50 lakh to the Public Instruction Department, for the benefit of students and teachers at the 118 SSLC examination centres in Dharwad Lok Sabha constituency, including 90 centres in Dharwad district.

On Tuesday, Large & Medium Scale Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar handed over the material to Deputy Director of Public Instruction (DDPI) M L Hanchate. Shettar highlighted the importance of awareness, self-regulation, and following guidelines as most important to contain Covid-19 spread.

Kshamata NGO convener Govind Joshi informed that 70,000 masks, 3,500 sanitisers, and 70,000 masks would be distributed for around 33,000 students, and 2,000 teachers. This service was done during PUC second year English examination also, he added.