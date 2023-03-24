Dharwad police seize Rs 53 lakh 'unaccounted' cash

Basavaraj Vijapur
Basavaraj Vijapur, DHNS, Dharwad,
  • Mar 24 2023, 23:21 ist
  • updated: Mar 25 2023, 03:15 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

The district police seized Rs 53 lakh cash which was being transported without any valid documents in an Innova car at Tegur Check Post in Garag police station limits near here on Thursday evening.

The police discovered the cash when they intercepted the car which was moving from Belagavi to Hubballi and checked the baggage inside it. The cash was hidden in the dickie. One Sanjeev Hiremath was travelling in the car. The police have issued a notice to him.

In three other cases, the police recovered Rs 3 lakh in Garag police limits, Rs 1.99 lakh in Hubballi rural police limits, and Rs 1.1 lakh in Kundagol police limits for not having valid documents.

