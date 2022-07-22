DKS leads Congress protest condemning ED probe against Sonia Gandhi

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President D K Shivakumar led hundreds of Congress workers in a massive protest rally in Hubballi Friday, alleging that the BJP government at the Centre is trying to suppress the voice of the Opposition by conducting an Enforcement Directorate (ED) probe against Congress chief Sonia Gandhi.

The rally was taken out from Dr B R Ambedkar Circle to Chennamma Circle. Addressing protesters, Shivakumar said the BJP government is misusing ED, IT and CBI to frighten the Opposition and to force them to join BJP.

"Sonia Gandhi and her family made sacrifices for the country. Torturing her in a false case is not humanity. We would not be afraid even if they arrest us. Congress is the party that gave freedom and rights to the people of their country, and the party is still strong," he said.

Saying that corruption is rampant in the state, Shivakumar said commission business is going on in all departments.

"I am ready for an open debate on this issue with BJP's former chief ministers or State BJP president. Unlike Health Minister K Sudhakar, somebody with stature should come for the debate, and I am ready for that on any date and time," Shivakumar added.

MLAs Prasad Abbayya, Kusumavati Shivalli, former minister A M Hindasgeri, Anilkumar Patil, Altaf Halwoor, and others were present at the protest.